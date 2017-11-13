FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices
November 13, 2017 / 1:04 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Karachi Cotton
Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base
price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,020 rupees per maund (40 kg).
   Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire
value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which
represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.  
   In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the
range of 6,800 to 6,400 rupees per maund.                       
         
   The following are the grade and staple margins for Nov 1 to
Nov 15, 2017:       
 GRADE   31/32"  1"      1-1/32"  1-1/16"  1-3/32"  1-1/8"
                                                    
 Super   n/a     n/a     n/a      n/a      n/a      n/a
 1       n/a     n/a     54       214      322      249
 2       n/a     n/a     -54      107      214      322
 3       n/a     n/a     -161     BASE     107      214
 4       n/a     n/a     -268     -107     0        107
 5       n/a     n/a     n/a      n/a      n/a      n/a
 
 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

