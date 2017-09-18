FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices
#Domestic News
September 18, 2017 / 3:24 PM / a month ago

TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Karachi Cotton
Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base
price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,430 rupees per maund (40 kg).
   Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire
value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which
represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.  
   In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the
range of 5,900 to 6,200 rupees per maund.                       
         
   The following are the grade and staple margins for Sept 16 to
Sept 30, 2017:       
 GRADE   31/32"  1"      1-1/32"  1-1/16"  1-3/32"  1-1/8"
                                                    
 Super   n/a     n/a     n/a      n/a      n/a      n/a
 1       n/a     n/a     +54      107      161      214
 2       n/a     n/a     0        54       107      161
 3       n/a     n/a     -54      BASE     54       107
 4       n/a     n/a     -107     -54      0        54
 5       n/a     n/a     n/a      n/a      n/a      n/a
 
 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

