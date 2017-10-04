TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices

KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,430 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,675 to 6,175 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Oct 1 to Oct 31, 2017: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 54 164 161 214 2 n/a n/a 0 54 107 161 3 n/a n/a -107 BASE 54 107 4 n/a n/a -214 -107 0 54 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)