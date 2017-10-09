FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2017

TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Karachi Cotton
Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base
price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,484 rupees per maund (40 kg).
   Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire
value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which
represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.  
   In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the
range of 6,200 to 6,225 rupees per maund.                       
         
   The following are the grade and staple margins for Oct 1 to
Oct 31, 2017:       
 GRADE   31/32"  1"      1-1/32"  1-1/16"  1-3/32"  1-1/8"
                                                    
 Super   n/a     n/a     n/a      n/a      n/a      n/a
 1       n/a     n/a     54       164      161      214
 2       n/a     n/a     0        54       107      161
 3       n/a     n/a     -107     BASE     54       107
 4       n/a     n/a     -214     -107     0        54
 5       n/a     n/a     n/a      n/a      n/a      n/a
 
 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

