TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,698 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,325 to 6,250 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Nov 1 to Nov 15, 2017: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 54 214 322 249 2 n/a n/a -54 107 214 322 3 n/a n/a -161 BASE 107 214 4 n/a n/a -268 -107 0 107 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)