TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices
#Domestic News
December 14, 2017 / 1:45 PM / in a day

TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Karachi Cotton
Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base
price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,341 rupees per maund (40 kg).
   Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire
value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which
represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.  
   In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the
range of 7,300 to 6,300 rupees per maund.                       
         
   The following are the grade and staple margins for Dec 1 to
Dec 15, 2017:       
 GRADE   31/32"  1"      1-1/32"  1-1/16"  1-3/32"  1-1/8"
                                                    
 Super   n/a     n/a     n/a      n/a      n/a      n/a
 1       n/a     -322    0        322      536      750
 2       n/a     -482    -161     161      375      589
 3       n/a     -643    -322     BASE     214      429
 4       n/a     -804    -482     -161     54       268
 5       n/a     -965    -643     -322     -107     107
 
 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
