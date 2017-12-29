FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices
December 29, 2017

TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Karachi Cotton
Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base
price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,609 rupees per maund (40 kg).
   Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire
value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which
represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.  
   In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the
range of 7,000 to 6,450 rupees per maund.                       
         
   The following are the grade and staple margins for Dec 15 to
Dec 31, 2017:       
 GRADE   31/32"  1"      1-1/32"  1-1/16"  1-3/32"  1-1/8"
                                                    
 Super   n/a     n/a     n/a      n/a      n/a      n/a
 1       n/a     -322    0        322      536      750
 2       n/a     -482    -161     161      375      589
 3       n/a     -643    -322     BASE     214      429
 4       n/a     -804    -482     -161     54       268
 5       n/a     -965    -643     -322     -107     107
 
 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

