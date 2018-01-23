FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 3:00 PM / a day ago

TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Karachi Cotton
Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base
price, for Grade 3 cotton at 8,038 rupees per maund (40 kg).
   Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire
value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which
represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.  
   In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the
range of 7,800 to 6,750 rupees per maund.                       
         
   The following are the grade and staple margins for Jan 16 to
Jan 31, 2018:       
 GRADE   31/32"  1"      1-1/32"  1-1/16"  1-3/32"  1-1/8"
                                                    
 Super   n/a     n/a     n/a      n/a      n/a      n/a
 1       n/a     -322    0        322      536      750
 2       n/a     -482    -161     161      375      589
 3       n/a     -857    -429     BASE     214      429
 4       n/a     -1179   -750     -322     54       268
 5       n/a     -1500   -1072    -643     -107     107
 
 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
