March 5, 2018 / 1:24 PM / a day ago

TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, March 5 (Reuters) - The Karachi Cotton
Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base
price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,609 rupees per maund (40 kg).
   Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire
value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which
represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.  
      In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the
range of 6,350 to 6,300 rupees per maund.                       
                                   
   The following are the grade and staple margins for March 1 to
March 31, 2018:       
 GRADE   31/32"  1"      1-1/32"  1-1/16"  1-3/32"  1-1/8"
                                                    
 Super   n/a     n/a     n/a      n/a      n/a      n/a
 1       n/a     -322    0        322      536      750
 2       n/a     -482    -161     161      375      589
 3       n/a     -857    -429     BASE     214      429
 4       n/a     -1179   -750     -322     54       268
 5       n/a     -1500   -1072    -643     -107     107
 
 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
