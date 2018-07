KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - The Pakistani rupee strengthened by 4.3 percent to 122.24/123.86 per dollar on Monday after local media reported China had agreed to provide $2 billion in loans.

A currency trader counts Pakistani rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/Files

A State Bank of Pakistan spokesman declined to comment on the media reports that were published over the weekend.