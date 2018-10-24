Pakistan to seek IMF bailout despite $6 billion Saudi rescue - finance ministry

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan still plans to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite Saudi Arabia agreeing to offer a $6 billion rescue package, Pakistan’s finance ministry said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Passersby walk past an advertisement board with photos of Pakistani rupee at a money exchange along a sidewalk in Karachi, Pakistan June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

“Yes, We are going ahead into program negotiations with (IMF) in first week of November,” Noor Ahmed, spokesman for Pakistan’s finance ministry, told Reuters in a text message.

On Tuesday, Islamabad announced Saudi Arabia had agreed to give Pakistan $3 billion in foreign currency support for a year and a further loan worth up to $3 billion in deferred payments for oil imports to help stave off a current account crisis.