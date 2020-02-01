Pakistan annual inflation rate rises to 14.56% in January

FILE PHOTO: Men sell vegetables at their makeshift stalls at the Empress Market in Karachi, Pakistan April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File photo

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani consumer price inflation rose to 14.56% in January, the statistics bureau said on Saturday.

CPI inflation had stood at 12.63% in December. Food items such as pulses, chicken and fresh vegetables were among the top drivers of inflation, underscoring the squeeze on household budgets.

Pakistan’s central bank in late January kept rates unchanged at 13.25%, citing strong inflationary pressures.