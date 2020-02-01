Pakistan annual inflation rate rises to 14.56% in January

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani consumer price inflation rose to 14.56% in January, the statistics bureau said on Saturday.
CPI inflation had stood at 12.63% in December. Food items such as pulses, chicken and fresh vegetables were among the top drivers of inflation, underscoring the squeeze on household budgets.
Pakistan’s central bank in late January kept rates unchanged at 13.25%, citing strong inflationary pressures.
Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad; writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Kevin Liffey