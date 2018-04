ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation rate eased to 3.25 percent in March from 3.86 percent a month earlier, the state Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

A vendor pushes a cart as he sells vegetables on the street of Larakana located in Sindh province August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Nadeem Soomro/Files

On a month-on-month basis, the inflation rate was 0.31 percent in March, the bureau said.

Food items such as onions, tomatoes and green chillies were the main reason behind the decrease in month-on-month prices.