Pakistan June inflation accelerates on rising food costs

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation rate in June spiked to 5.21 percent from 4.19 percent in May - the biggest increase in nearly four years, the Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
The acceleration in price growth from May was the fastest since October 2014, the statistics bureau said.
On a month-on-month basis, the inflation rate was 0.57 percent in June, the bureau said.
Food items such as tomatoes, bananas, potatoes, and onions, as well as bus fares and children’s shoes were the main reason behind the increase in month-on-month prices.
