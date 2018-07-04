FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 9:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pakistan June inflation accelerates on rising food costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation rate in June spiked to 5.21 percent from 4.19 percent in May - the biggest increase in nearly four years, the Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

A man selling vegetables waits for customers at his makeshift stall at the Empress Market in Karachi, Pakistan April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

The acceleration in price growth from May was the fastest since October 2014, the statistics bureau said.

On a month-on-month basis, the inflation rate was 0.57 percent in June, the bureau said.

Food items such as tomatoes, bananas, potatoes, and onions, as well as bus fares and children’s shoes were the main reason behind the increase in month-on-month prices.

Reporting by Saad Sayeed; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

