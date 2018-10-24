FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 6:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pakistani stocks jump 3.3 pct on Saudi offer of $6 billion rescue package

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani shares soared 3.3 percent in early trading on Wednesday after overnight news that staunch ally Saudi Arabia has offered a $6 billion rescue package for the economy.

FILE PHOTO: A sign of the Pakistan Stock Exchange is seen on its building in Karachi, Pakistan January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark 100-share index rose 1,256.29 points to trade at 38,971.19 at 10.34 a.m. (0534 GMT), according to the bourse’s website.

The $6 billion package, combining a $3 billion loan to shore up Pakistan’s depleting foreign currency reserves and $3 billion in deferred oil payments, far exceeded analyst expectations of what Saudi Arabia would offer.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
