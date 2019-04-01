Pakistan March inflation hits 9.41 percent - statistics bureau

A man selling vegetables waits for customers at his makeshift stall at the Empress Market in Karachi, Pakistan April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual consumer price inflation rose to 9.41 percent year-on-year in March from 8.21 percent a month earlier, the Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices increased by 1.42 percent.

Rising food prices, especially fruit, vegetables and chicken, were the main reason for the increase, the bureau said.

Pakistan’s central bank has implemented five currency devaluations since December 2016 that have weakened the Pakistani rupee over 26 percent against the dollar.