Pakistani central bank governor and tax collection head sacked - sources

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s government has fired the governor of the central bank and the chairman of the tax collection body, two senior government officials told Reuters on Friday, in another setback to efforts to tackle economic turmoil.

“The government has decided to remove the governor of the State Bank and the chairman of FBR,” a Finance Ministry source said, referring to State Bank of Pakistan Chairman Tariq Bajwa and Federal Bureau of Revenue Chairman Jahanzeb Khan. A source at the prime minister’s office confirmed both had been sacked.

Local TV channels Geo and Ary also reporting that both men have been dismissed at a time when Pakistan is negotiating a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Last month, Pakistan’s finance minister was also asked to step down.