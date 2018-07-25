FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 7:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Islamic State claims Quetta polling station blast: AMAQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an explosion near a polling station in Quetta, Pakistan, on Wednesday, according to the group’s AMAQ news agency.

At least 24 people were killed and 35 injured in the blast in the western city of Quetta, which happened as Pakistanis vote in a knife-edge national election.

The group said the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber, but did not provide further detail or evidence for its claim.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by John Stonestreet

