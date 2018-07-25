Voting begins in Pakistan's general election

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistanis began voting on Wednesday in a knife-edge general election between former cricketer Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Reuters witnesses and national media reported.

Army soldier stands guards where electoral workers gather to collect election materials at distribution point, ahead of general election in Peshawar, Pakistan July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Most forecasters are predicting a hung parliament that will require a coalition government as the razor thin polling lead by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party over Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is unlikely to result in a majority from the 272 elected seats in the National Assembly.