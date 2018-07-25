FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 3:10 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Voting begins in Pakistan's general election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistanis began voting on Wednesday in a knife-edge general election between former cricketer Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Reuters witnesses and national media reported.

Army soldier stands guards where electoral workers gather to collect election materials at distribution point, ahead of general election in Peshawar, Pakistan July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Most forecasters are predicting a hung parliament that will require a coalition government as the razor thin polling lead by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party over Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is unlikely to result in a majority from the 272 elected seats in the National Assembly.

Reporting Syed Raza Hassan in Karachi, Jibran Ajmad in Peshawar, Mubasher Bukhari in Lahore; Writing by Drazen Jorgic

