FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
South Asia News
July 27, 2018 / 12:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU monitoring team says Pakistan election not a level playing field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A European Union monitoring team said on Friday that the campaign for Pakistan’s general election this week featured a “lack of equality” that meant it was not a level playing field for all parties.

People walk past an image of cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at a market in Islamabad, Pakistan, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

“Although there were several legal provisions aimed at ensuring a level playing field, we have concluded that there was a lack of equality and (of) opportunity,” Michael Gahler, chief observer of the EU Election Observation Mission, told a news conference in its preliminary assessment of the poll.

Pakistan cricket legend-turned-politician Imran Khan has declared victory with a large lead in the nearly complete vote count.

The party of jailed ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said elements of the powerful military suppressed its campaign and made accusations of rigging during the counting process after Wednesday’s vote.

Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.