July 26, 2018 / 12:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pakistan's Imran Khan says India and Pakistan should talk on Kashmir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s cricket star turned politician Imran Khan said India and Pakistan should resolve their dispute over the divided Kashmir region through talks, as he declared victory on Thursday in Pakistan’s still-disputed general election.

Cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gives a speech as he declares victory in the general election in Islamabad, Pakistan, in this still image from a July 26, 2018 handout video by PTI. PTI handout/via REUTERS TV

“The leaders of Pakistan and India should sit down at a table and resolve the Kashmir issue,” Khan said in a victory speech on Thursday.

Khan’s party has a commanding lead in partial election results, but supporters of jailed ex-prime Nawaz Sharif alleged rigging in the vote count, calling the process an assault on democracy in a country that has a history of military rule.

Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
