Top News
July 25, 2018 / 1:10 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Polls close in too-close-to-call Pakistani election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Polls closed on Wednesday in a national election that looked too close to call, pitting former cricket star Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif denies wrongdoing and alleges the powerful military and judicial establishment engineered his downfall. He has urged his supporters to give his party, now led by his brother, a second consecutive term.

Khan is a long-time opposition figure and anti-corruption campaigner.

The likely winner should be known by around 2 a.m. local time on Thursday (2200 GMT Wednesday).

Writing by Kay Johnson; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
