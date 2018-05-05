FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Top News
May 5, 2018 / 6:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Coalmine explosion kills 16 labourers in southwest Pakistan: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) - A coalmine explosion on Saturday killed at least 16 labourers and injured several others in southwest Pakistan, with over a dozen still trapped, officials said.

Director of disaster management Attaullah Khan said methane gas had caused the explosion in a mine some 60 km (35 miles) east of Quetta city, capital of Baluchistan province.

“We have retrieved 11 bodies,” Khan said. He said over a dozen labourers were still trapped in the mine. Rescue work was in process, Chief Inspector of Mines Iftikhar Ahmad said.

Accidents are frequent in the province’s mines and are mainly due to inadequate safety measures.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.