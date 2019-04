FILE PHOTO: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the opening ceremony for the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/Pool/File Photo

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made a sweeping cabinet re-shuffle on Thursday and named Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as the new finance minister to replace Asad Umar, who stepped down earlier in the day.

Khan made 10 ministerial appointments, including Sheikh who has already served as finance minister under the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party when it was in power.