Pakistan gives defence minister second post of foreign affairs

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday gave Defence Minister Khurrram Dastagir Khan the additional portfolio of foreign affairs.

Khan will take on the responsibilities of former Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif who was disqualified from being a member of the parliament by a Pakistani court late last month for not disclosing a foreign source of income.

“The prime minister has been pleased to assign, with immediate effect, the additional portfolio of foreign affairs to Eng. Khurram Dastgir Khan, federal minister for Defence,” the prime minister’s office said.

Khan is assuming the foreign ministry office as the ruling party of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif prepares to face new elections in late July.

Khan, a young politician from the ruling party, is considered one of the close confidants of the ousted prime minister.