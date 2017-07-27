FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $476 mln to $15,003 mln week ending July 21
July 27, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 13 days ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $476 mln to $15,003 mln week ending July 21

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, July 27 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves deceased $476 million to $15,003 million in
the week ending July 21, compared to $15,478.5 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)       July 21                    
 Held by the State   $15,003.1    $15,478.5 mln     -3.0
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $5,433.1 mln  $5,351.5 mln       1.5
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $20,436.2    $20,830.0 mln     -1.8
                        mln                      
    Foreign reserves decreased by $476 million to $15,003
million on account of external debt servicing and other official
payments, central bank said. 

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

