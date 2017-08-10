TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $299 mln to $14,399 mln week ending Aug 4

KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $299 million to $14,399 million in the week ending Aug 4, compared to $14,698.2 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Aug 4 Held by the State $14,398.8 $14,698.2 mln -2.0 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,604.9 mln $5,584.9 mln 0.3 commercial banks Total $20,003.7 $20,283.1 mln -1.3 mln Foreign reserves decreased by $299 million to $14,398.8 million on account of external debt servicing and other official payments, central bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)