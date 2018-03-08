FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 1:55 PM / in a day

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $113 mln to $12,233 mln week ending March 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, March 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decreased $113 million to $12,233 million in
the week ending March 2, compared to $12,346 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)       March 2                    
 Held by the State   $12,233.2    $12,345.6 mln     -0.9
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $6,096.0 mln  $6,067.7 mln       0.4
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $18,329.2    $18,413.3 mln     -0.4
                        mln                      
    The reserves decreased due to payments on account of
external debt servicing and other official outflows, the central
bank said on Thursday. 
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
