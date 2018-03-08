TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $113 mln to $12,233 mln week ending March 2

KARACHI, Pakistan, March 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $113 million to $12,233 million in the week ending March 2, compared to $12,346 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 2 Held by the State $12,233.2 $12,345.6 mln -0.9 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $6,096.0 mln $6,067.7 mln 0.4 commercial banks Total $18,329.2 $18,413.3 mln -0.4 mln The reserves decreased due to payments on account of external debt servicing and other official outflows, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)