TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $124 mln to $13,983 mln week ending Jan 5

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $124 million to $13,983 million in the week ending Jan 5, compared to $14,107 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 5 Held by the State $13,982.5 $14,106.7 mln -0.8 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $6,037.5 mln $6,047.6 mln -0.6 commercial banks Total $20,020.0 $20,154.3 mln -0.6 mln The reserves decreased due to payments on account of external debt servicing and other official outflows, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)