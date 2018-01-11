FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $124 mln to $13,983 mln week ending Jan 5
January 11, 2018 / 2:40 PM / in a day

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $124 mln to $13,983 mln week ending Jan 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decreased $124 million to $13,983 million in
the week ending Jan 5, compared to $14,107 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Jan 5                     
 Held by the State   $13,982.5    $14,106.7 mln     -0.8
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $6,037.5 mln  $6,047.6 mln      -0.6
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $20,020.0    $20,154.3 mln     -0.6
                        mln                      
    The reserves decreased due to payments on account of
external debt servicing and other official outflows, the central
bank said on Thursday. 
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

