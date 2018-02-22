TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $130 mln to $12,704 mln week ending Feb 16

KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $130 million to $12,704 million in the week ending Feb 16, compared to $12,833.9 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 16 Held by the State $12,703.7 $12,833.9 mln -1.0 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $6,125.0 mln $6,134.2 mln -0.1 commercial banks Total $18,828.7 $18,968.1 mln -0.7 mln The reserves decreased due to payments on account of external debt servicing and other official outflows, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)