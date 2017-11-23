FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $137 mln to $13,541 mln week ending Nov 17
Sections
Featured
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
South Asia
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Zimbabwe
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
Global Economy
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 23, 2017 / 1:56 PM / a day ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $137 mln to $13,541 mln week ending Nov 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $137 million to $13,541 million in
the week ending Nov 17, compared to $13,678 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Nov 17                    
 Held by the State   $13,541.1    $13,677.6 mln     -0.9
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $6,169.6 mln  $6,017.4 mln       2.5
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $19,710.7    $19,912.1 mln     -1.0
                        mln                      
    Foreign reserves decreased by $137 million to $13,541
million, due to external debt and other official payments, the
central bank said. 

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.