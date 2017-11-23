TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $137 mln to $13,541 mln week ending Nov 17

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $137 million to $13,541 million in the week ending Nov 17, compared to $13,678 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 17 Held by the State $13,541.1 $13,677.6 mln -0.9 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $6,169.6 mln $6,017.4 mln 2.5 commercial banks Total $19,710.7 $19,912.1 mln -1.0 mln Foreign reserves decreased by $137 million to $13,541 million, due to external debt and other official payments, the central bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)