TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $151 mln to $14,133 mln week ending Sept 22

KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $151 million to $14,133 million in the week ending Sept 22, compared to $14,283.6 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 22 Held by the State $14,132.7 $14,283.6 mln -1.0 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,918.9 mln $5,5.816.1 1.7 commercial banks mln Total $20,051.6 $20,099.7 mln -0.2 mln Foreign reserves decreased by $151 million to $14,132.7 million on account of external debt servicing and other official payments, central bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)