TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $151 mln to $14,133 mln week ending Sept 22
September 28, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 19 days ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $151 mln to $14,133 mln week ending Sept 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $151 million to $14,133 million in
the week ending Sept 22, compared to $14,283.6 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)       Sept 22                    
 Held by the State   $14,132.7    $14,283.6 mln     -1.0
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $5,918.9 mln   $5,5.816.1        1.7
 commercial banks                      mln       
       Total         $20,051.6    $20,099.7 mln     -0.2
                        mln                      
    Foreign reserves decreased by $151 million to $14,132.7
million on account of external debt servicing and other official
payments, central bank said. 

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

