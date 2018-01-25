FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 3:43 PM / a day ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $166 mln to $13,533 mln week ending Jan 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decreased $166 million to $13,533 million in
the week ending Jan 19, compared to $13,699 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Jan 19                    
 Held by the State   $13,532.8    $13,699.0 mln     -1.2
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $6,107.6 mln  $6,072.5 mln       0.5
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $19,640.4    $19,771.5 mln     -0.6
                        mln                      
    The reserves decreased due to payments on account of
external debt servicing and other official outflows, the central
bank said on Thursday. 
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
