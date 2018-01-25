TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $166 mln to $13,533 mln week ending Jan 19

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $166 million to $13,533 million in the week ending Jan 19, compared to $13,699 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 19 Held by the State $13,532.8 $13,699.0 mln -1.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $6,107.6 mln $6,072.5 mln 0.5 commercial banks Total $19,640.4 $19,771.5 mln -0.6 mln The reserves decreased due to payments on account of external debt servicing and other official outflows, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)