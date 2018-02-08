FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 2:50 PM / Updated a day ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $173 mln to $13,061 mln week ending Feb 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decreased $173 million to $13,061 million in
the week ending Feb 2, compared to $13,234 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Feb 2                     
 Held by the State   $13,060.0     $13,234 mln      -1.3
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $6,122.3 mln  $6,120.5 mln       0.0
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $19,182.9    $19,354.5 mln     -0,8
                        mln                      
    The reserves decreased due to payments on account of
external debt servicing and other official outflows, the central
bank said on Thursday. 
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
