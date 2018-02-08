TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $173 mln to $13,061 mln week ending Feb 2

KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $173 million to $13,061 million in the week ending Feb 2, compared to $13,234 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 2 Held by the State $13,060.0 $13,234 mln -1.3 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $6,122.3 mln $6,120.5 mln 0.0 commercial banks Total $19,182.9 $19,354.5 mln -0,8 mln The reserves decreased due to payments on account of external debt servicing and other official outflows, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)