TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $183 mln to $13,678 mln week ending Nov 10

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $183 million to $13,678 million in the week ending Nov 10, compared to $13,861 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 10 Held by the State $13,677.6 $13,861.2 mln -1.3 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $6,017.4 mln $6,050.9 mln -0.5 commercial banks Total $19,912.1 $19,912.1 mln -1.0 mln Foreign reserves decreased by $ 183 million to $13,678 million, due to external debt and other official payments, the central bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)