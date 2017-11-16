FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $183 mln to $13,678 mln week ending Nov 10
#Company News
November 16, 2017 / 1:43 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $183 mln to $13,678 mln week ending Nov 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decreased $183 million to $13,678 million in
the week ending Nov 10, compared to $13,861 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Nov 10                    
 Held by the State   $13,677.6    $13,861.2 mln     -1.3
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $6,017.4 mln  $6,050.9 mln      -0.5
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $19,912.1    $19,912.1 mln     -1.0
                        mln                      
    Foreign reserves decreased by $ 183 million to $13,678
million, due to external debt and other official payments, the
central bank said. 

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

