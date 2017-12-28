FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $199 mln to $14,133 mln week ending Dec 22
December 28, 2017 / 2:57 PM / a day ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $199 mln to $14,133 mln week ending Dec 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decreased $199 million to $14,133 million in
the week ending Dec 22, compared to $14,332 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Dec 22                    
 Held by the State   $14,133.3    $14,332.2 mln     -1.3
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $6,055.7 mln  $6,051.2 mln      0.07
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $20,189.0    $20,383.4 mln     -0.9
                        mln                      
    The reserves decreased due to payments on account of
external debt servicing and other official outflows, the central
bank said on Thursday. 
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
