TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $199 mln to $14,133 mln week ending Dec 22

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $199 million to $14,133 million in the week ending Dec 22, compared to $14,332 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 22 Held by the State $14,133.3 $14,332.2 mln -1.3 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $6,055.7 mln $6,051.2 mln 0.07 commercial banks Total $20,189.0 $20,383.4 mln -0.9 mln The reserves decreased due to payments on account of external debt servicing and other official outflows, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)