TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $26 mln to $14,107 mln week ending Dec 29

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $26 million to $14,107 million in the week ending Dec 29, compared to $14,133 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 29 Held by the State $14,106.7 $14,133.3 mln -0.18 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $6,047.6 mln $6,055.7 mln -0.13 commercial banks Total $20,154.3 $20,189.0 mln -0.17 mln The reserves decreased due to payments on account of external debt servicing and other official outflows, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)