TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $284 mln to $13,699 mln week ending Jan 12

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $284 million to $13,699 million in the week ending Jan 12, compared to $13,983 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 12 Held by the State $13,699.0 $13,982.5 mln -2.0 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $6,072.5 mln $6,037.5 mln 0.5 commercial banks Total $19,771.5 $20,020.0 mln -1.2 mln The reserves decreased due to payments on account of external debt servicing and other official outflows, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)