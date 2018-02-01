TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $299 mln to $13,234 mln week ending Jan 26

KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $299 million to $13,234 million in the week ending Jan 26, compared to $13,533 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 26 Held by the State $13,234 mln $13,532.8 mln -2.1 Bank of Pakistan Held by $6,120.5 mln $6,107.6 mln 0.2 commercial banks Total $19,354.5 $19,640.4 mln -1.4 mln The reserves decreased due to payments on account of external debt servicing and other official outflows, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)