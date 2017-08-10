FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $299 mln to $14,399 mln week ending Aug 4
#Company News
August 10, 2017 / 2:10 PM / 2 months ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $299 mln to $14,399 mln week ending Aug 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decreased $299 million to $14,399 million in
the week ending Aug 4, compared to $14,698.2 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Aug 4                     
 Held by the State   $14,398.8    $14,698.2 mln     -2.0
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $5,604.9 mln  $5,584.9 mln       0.3
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $20,003.7    $20,283.1 mln     -1.3
                        mln                      
    Foreign reserves decreased by $299 million to $14,398.8
million on account of external debt servicing and other official
payments, central bank said. 

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

