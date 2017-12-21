TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $334 mln to $14,332 mln week ending Dec 15

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $334 million to $14,332 million in the week ending Dec 15, compared to $14,666 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 15 Held by the State $14,332.2 $14,666.3 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $6,051.2 mln $6,020.4 mln 0.5 commercial banks Total $20,383.4 $20,686.7 mln -1.4 mln The reserves decreased due to payments on account of external debt servicing and other official outflows, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)