TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $358 mln to $12,346 mln week ending Feb 23

KARACHI, Pakistan, March 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $358 million to $12,346 million in the week ending Feb 23, compared to $12,704 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 23 Held by the State $12,345.6 $12,703 mln -2.8 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $6,067.7 mln $6,125.0 mln -0.9 commercial banks Total $18,413.3 $18,828.7 mln -2.2 mln The reserves decreased due to payments on account of external debt servicing and other official outflows, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)