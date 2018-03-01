FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 1:46 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $358 mln to $12,346 mln week ending Feb 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, March 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decreased $358 million to $12,346 million in
the week ending Feb 23, compared to $12,704 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Feb 23                    
 Held by the State   $12,345.6     $12,703 mln      -2.8
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $6,067.7 mln  $6,125.0 mln      -0.9
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $18,413.3    $18,828.7 mln     -2.2
                        mln                      
    The reserves decreased due to payments on account of
external debt servicing and other official outflows, the central
bank said on Thursday. 
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
