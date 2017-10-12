FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $69 mln to $13,788 mln week ending Oct 6
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 12, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 5 days ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $69 mln to $13,788 mln week ending Oct 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $69 million to $13,788 million in the
week ending Oct 6, compared to $13,857 million in the previous
week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Oct 6                     
 Held by the State   $13,787.9    $13,857.0 mln     -0.4
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $5,884.1 mln  $5,906.2 mln      -0.3
 commercial banks                                
       Total        $19,672 mln   $19,763.2 mln     -0.4
    Foreign reserves decreased by $69 million to $13,788 million
on account of external debt servicing and other official
payments, central bank said. 

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.