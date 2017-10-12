TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $69 mln to $13,788 mln week ending Oct 6

KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $69 million to $13,788 million in the week ending Oct 6, compared to $13,857 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 6 Held by the State $13,787.9 $13,857.0 mln -0.4 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,884.1 mln $5,906.2 mln -0.3 commercial banks Total $19,672 mln $19,763.2 mln -0.4 Foreign reserves decreased by $69 million to $13,788 million on account of external debt servicing and other official payments, central bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)