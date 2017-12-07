TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $887 mln to $12,66.5 mln week ending Nov 30

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $887 million to $12,66.5 million in the week ending Nov 30, compared to $13,547 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 30 Held by the State $12,660.5 $13,547.3 mln -6.5 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $6,084.4 mln $6,145.9 mln -1.0 commercial banks Total $18,744.9 $19,693.2 mln -4.8 mln The reserves decreased by $887 million to $12,66.5 million due to external debt and other official payments, the central bank said. Furthermore, the central bank received $2,500.0 million on December 5, as proceeds from Pakistan sovereign bonds and Pakistan international Sukuk, after which central banks reserves stood at $14,883.1 and total liquid reserves at $20,986.4 million. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)