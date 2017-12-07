FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2017 / 3:11 PM / Updated a day ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $887 mln to $12,66.5 mln week ending Nov 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $887 million to $12,66.5 million in
the week ending Nov 30, compared to $13,547 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Nov 30                    
 Held by the State   $12,660.5    $13,547.3 mln     -6.5
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $6,084.4 mln  $6,145.9 mln      -1.0
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $18,744.9    $19,693.2 mln     -4.8
                        mln                      
    The reserves decreased by $887 million to $12,66.5 million
due to external debt and other official payments, the central
bank said. 
    Furthermore, the central bank received $2,500.0 million on
December 5, as proceeds from Pakistan sovereign bonds and
Pakistan international Sukuk, after which central banks reserves
stood at $14,883.1 and total liquid reserves at $20,986.4
million. 

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

