TABLE - Pakistan reserves decreased $216 mln to $13,942 mln week ending Oct 20
#Company News
October 26, 2017 / 2:33 PM / in a day

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decreased $216 mln to $13,942 mln week ending Oct 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decreased $216 million to $13,942 million in
the week ending Oct 20, compared to $14,158 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Oct 20                    
 Held by the State   $13,941.6    $14,157.6 mln     -1.5
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $5,960.5 mln  $5,895.3 mln       1.1
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $19,902.1    $20,052.9 mln     -0.7
                        mln                      
    Foreign reserves decreased by $216 million to $13,942
million on account external debt servicing, central bank said. 

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
