TABLE - Pakistan reserves decreased $216 mln to $13,942 mln week ending Oct 20

KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $216 million to $13,942 million in the week ending Oct 20, compared to $14,158 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 20 Held by the State $13,941.6 $14,157.6 mln -1.5 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,960.5 mln $5,895.3 mln 1.1 commercial banks Total $19,902.1 $20,052.9 mln -0.7 mln Foreign reserves decreased by $216 million to $13,942 million on account external debt servicing, central bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)