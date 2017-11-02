FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - Pakistan reserves decreased $95 mln to $13,847 mln week ending Oct 27
November 2, 2017 / 1:10 PM / a day ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decreased $95 mln to $13,847 mln week ending Oct 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decreased $95 million to $13,847 million in
the week ending Oct 27, compared to $13,942 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Oct 27                    
 Held by the State   $13,846.7    $13,941.6 mln     -0.6
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $5,996.1 mln  $5,960.5 mln       0.5
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $19,842.8    $19,902.1 mln      0.2
                        mln                      
    Foreign reserves decreased by $95 million to $13,847 million
due to external debt servicing and other financial payments,
central bank said. 

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
