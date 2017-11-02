TABLE - Pakistan reserves decreased $95 mln to $13,847 mln week ending Oct 27

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $95 million to $13,847 million in the week ending Oct 27, compared to $13,942 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 27 Held by the State $13,846.7 $13,941.6 mln -0.6 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,996.1 mln $5,960.5 mln 0.5 commercial banks Total $19,842.8 $19,902.1 mln 0.2 mln Foreign reserves decreased by $95 million to $13,847 million due to external debt servicing and other financial payments, central bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)