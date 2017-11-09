FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $14 mln to $13,861 mln week ending Nov 3
#Company News
November 9, 2017 / 1:27 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $14 mln to $13,861 mln week ending Nov 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $14 million to $13,861 million in the
week ending Nov 3, compared to $13,847 million in the previous
week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Oct 27                    
 Held by the State   $13,861.2    $13,846.7 mln      0.1
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $6,050.9 mln  $5,996.1 mln       0.9
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $19,912.1    $19,842.8 mln      0.3
                        mln                      
    Foreign reserves increase  by $14 million to $13,861
million, the central bank said. 

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

