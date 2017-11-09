TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $14 mln to $13,861 mln week ending Nov 3

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $14 million to $13,861 million in the week ending Nov 3, compared to $13,847 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 27 Held by the State $13,861.2 $13,846.7 mln 0.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $6,050.9 mln $5,996.1 mln 0.9 commercial banks Total $19,912.1 $19,842.8 mln 0.3 mln Foreign reserves increase by $14 million to $13,861 million, the central bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)