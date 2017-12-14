FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $2,006 mln to $14,666 mln week ending Dec 8
December 14, 2017 / 1:45 PM / 2 days ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $2,006 mln to $14,666 mln week ending Dec 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increased $2,006 million to $14,666 million in
the week ending Dec 8, compared to $12,669.6 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Dec 8                     
 Held by the State   $14,666.3    $12,660.5 mln     15.8
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $6,020.4 mln  $6,084.4 mln      -1.05
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $20,686.7    $18,744.9 mln     10.3
                        mln                      
    The reserves increased on account of proceeds from Pakistan
international bond payments, the central bank said on Thursday. 
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

