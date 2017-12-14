TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $2,006 mln to $14,666 mln week ending Dec 8

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased $2,006 million to $14,666 million in the week ending Dec 8, compared to $12,669.6 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 8 Held by the State $14,666.3 $12,660.5 mln 15.8 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $6,020.4 mln $6,084.4 mln -1.05 commercial banks Total $20,686.7 $18,744.9 mln 10.3 mln The reserves increased on account of proceeds from Pakistan international bond payments, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)