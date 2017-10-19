FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Our best photos from India this week
October 19, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 2 days ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $370 mln to $14,158 mln week ending Oct 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increased $370 million to $14,158 million in
the week ending Oct 13, compared to $13,788 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Oct 13                    
 Held by the State   $14,157.6    $13,787.9 mln      2.1
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $5,895.3 mln  $5,884.1 mln      -0.1
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $20,052.9     $19,672 mln       1.4
                        mln                      
    Foreign reserves increased by $370 million to $14,158
million on account official inflows, central bank said. 

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
