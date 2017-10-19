TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $370 mln to $14,158 mln week ending Oct 13

KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased $370 million to $14,158 million in the week ending Oct 13, compared to $13,788 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 13 Held by the State $14,157.6 $13,787.9 mln 2.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,895.3 mln $5,884.1 mln -0.1 commercial banks Total $20,052.9 $19,672 mln 1.4 mln Foreign reserves increased by $370 million to $14,158 million on account official inflows, central bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)